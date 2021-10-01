NC State vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

NC State vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+/ACC Network

Record: NC State (3-1), Louisiana Tech (2-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

NC State vs Louisiana Tech Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Louisiana Tech might be wildly inconsistent, but it’s been good.

It suffered brutally painful losses to Mississippi State and SMU – the team could’ve easily have been 4-0 right now – but it also struggled against SE Louisiana and North Texas.

The team plays to the level of its competition, and it’s catching NC State coming off the win over Clemson and with trips to Boston College and Miami up next.

NC State isn’t generating any sort of a pass rush and doesn’t hit anything down the field with the passing game, but …

– Week 5 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why NC State Will Win

Louisiana Tech – at least statistically – has one of the nation’s worst pass defenses.

It doesn’t help to face Mississippi State and SMU, but it allowed over 1,200 yards through the air in the first three games before dealing with North Texas.

NC State might not be perfect, but the defense has been a rock, especially against the better passing games. The D allows an ACC-low 249 yards per game and little through the air, but more than anything else, it’s outstanding on third downs.

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be hard to get up for the grind of this game after the emotional Clemson win, but NC State will wake up in the second half after getting down quickly.

It’ll be a focus game. NC State is better, but the Bulldogs have proved they can hang around and push teams that aren’t sharp. They’ll force two Wolfpack turnovers to stay in the game, but the second half will flip.

NC State will come up with two balanced scoring drives in the fourth quarter to survive.

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

NC State vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 23

Line: NC State -20.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings