NC State vs Boston College prediction, game preview

NC State vs Boston College How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: NC State (4-1), Boston College (4-1)

NC State vs Boston College Game Preview

Why NC State Will Win

After getting two weeks off, NC State should come back refreshed and roaring after getting way too much of a fight from Louisiana Tech.

There’s nothing sensational about the Pack offense except its consistency, at least with the passing game. There hasn’t been any issue running the ball against the mediocre, but QB Devin Leary and company have been able to push past 230 yards a game without a problem – and they will here, too.

The defense is the star, doing a phenomenal job on third downs, allowing fewer than 16 points per game, and getting great production out of the secondary even though the pass rush is just okay.

Why Boston College Will Win

Boston College doesn’t have a pass rush, either, and it doesn’t dominate the time of possession battle, but this team absolutely owns third downs.

The offense is converting at a whopping 52% clip – even though it only hit the 30% mark in two of the last three games, and even that’s not too awful – and the defense had problems on third against Missouri, and no one else. Everyone else besides the Tigers has failed to convert more than 25% of their chances.

It’s only a slight coincidence that the one time this year NC State couldn’t move the chains was in the loss to Mississippi State. It wasn’t great on third downs against Louisiana Tech, either, and it struggled to get out easily against a team it should’ve roasted.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Boston College defense is great on third downs, but the NC State D is phenomenal, allowing teams to convert just 24% of their chances.

BC will be tough at home. QB Dennis Grosel has been decent in place of Phil Jurkovec, but he needs the running game to take over and that’s going to be a problem.

The stats are misleading since Mississippi State doesn’t run, Clemson can’t, and that’s not really what Louisiana Tech does, but NC State has been great against ground games so far, allowing just one score and 3.4 yards per carry.

This should be more of a slugfest than you might expect, with NC State’s D doing just a wee bit more.

NC State vs Boston College Prediction, Line

NC State 26, Boston College 20

Line: NC State -3, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

