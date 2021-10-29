Navy vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, October 29

Navy vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 29

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Navy (1-6), Tulsa (3-4)

Navy vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

The running game is just okay …

There’s partially a rip, but really it’s a bit of a plus considering it was held in check by Cincinnati and yet it was still close late thanks to the team’s best passing game of the season.

It was only 116 yards, but it was enough to help move the O a wee bit in the 27-20 loss. Tulsa has been okay against the run, but that’s more of a stat thing – everyone is busy throwing on the leaky secondary. The Midshipmen just need to control the clock and stay alive – Tulsa will screw it up from there.

With too many penalties and three turnovers in two of the last three games, Tulsa hasn’t been tight enough. Now it goes against a team that doesn’t get flagged and doesn’t turn the ball over.

Why Tulsa Will Win

Navy is 1-6 for a reason. Actually, a few reasons.

The defense doesn’t do anything to get into the backfield, which is part of the reason the secondary has such a hard time coming up with stops. The offense might control the clock, but it just doesn’t have enough from its running game to make up for the issues everywhere else.

The third down conversions aren’t there, and the O doesn’t get bailed out by a punting game that doesn’t blast away.

Tulsa’s running game has kicked it in. The Navy run D doesn’t give up a ton of yards, but Tulsa has hit the 235-yard mark in three of the last four games – all wins and should lead the game in rushing.

RB Shamari Brooks – who missed last season hurt – is on a tear, he’s taking the pressure off a passing game that doesn’t have to force anything, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s this simple – Navy doesn’t run well enough, and it doesn’t have anything else to fall back on.

It’s able to keep games close despite being outmatched, but there’s a hard ceiling on just how much the team can do when it’s not getting to 200 yards.

Expect this to be close late with Navy making a late push, but Tulsa will hold on with a long drive of its own.

Navy vs Tulsa Prediction, Lines

Tulsa 30, Navy 24

Line: Tulsa -11, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

