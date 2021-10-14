Navy vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Navy vs Memphis How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 14

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Navy (1-4), Memphis (3-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Navy vs Memphis Game Preview

Why Navy Will Win

Memphis is in a freefall … sort of.

It stunned Mississippi State, and then lost three straight close battles thanks to a defense that couldn’t slow down the UTSA and Tulsa running games and was hit for 479 yards by Temple.

Okay, freefall is a reach, but it’s catching a Navy team that’s playing better than it did earlier in the year. It’s still having problems taking over games and dominating the clock with its style of play, but it’s dealing with a defense that can’t get off the field.

Navy should have the ball for at least 35 minutes.

– Week 7 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Memphis Will Win

Navy isn’t able to run well enough.

With absolutely no passing game, averaging fewer than four yards per carry and failing to roll for 250 rushing yards every time out is a problem. But it’s more than that.

All the parts have to work right. The Navy punting game isn’t helping the overall field position battle, the special teams as a whole are struggling, and the offense isn’t scoring enough when it gets its chances.

On the flip side, the Memphis offense is tearing it up with close to 1,100 yards over the last three weeks.

– Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Memphis has to strike quickly, make Navy press, and then strike again before the ball control issues become a big problem.

Navy will get its rushing yards, and it’ll come up with two takeaways to keep this from getting out of hand, but the Tiger O will move however it wants to and one big special teams play – like on a punt return – will help seal it.

– CFN Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

Navy vs Memphis Prediction, Line

Memphis 34, Navy 24

Line: Memphis -10.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings