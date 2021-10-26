Missouri vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Missouri vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Missouri (3-4), Vanderbilt (2-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Missouri Will Win

Vanderbilt still isn’t big on that whole scoring thing.

It’s dead last in the nation in averaging just 13.2 points per outing whether it needs them or not.

The team is able to battle from time to time, but it has yet to score more than 20 points in any SEC game and scored six or fewer in three of the four.

Missouri has its issues, but it’s got the versatility to move the ball however it wants. It ran well against North Texas, it threw just fine against Tennessee and Boston College, and any sort of a scoring burst might be too much for this struggling Commodore attack to overcome.

However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Missouri still isn’t big on that whole defense thing.

The Tigers are dead last in the SEC in total defense, second-to-last in the nation against the run, and there are a whole lot of problems getting off the field – offenses are allowing teams to hit close to 50% of their third down chances.

No, Vanderbilt’s offense isn’t anything special, but it has to try running and keep hammering away no matter what – things will eventually open up.

The Tigers have allowed 275 yards or more on the ground in five of their last six games, with North Texas the only team that didn’t get there and bombed away for over 300 yards.

– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

This is one game that Vanderbilt has a real shot at winning in SEC play.

It’s at home, Missouri really, really doesn’t do anything on defense, and …

Nah. Mizzou has had two weeks off to rest up from the loss to Texas A&M, the offense should be able to get the passing attack going against the shaky Commodore pass D – it’s the worst in the SEC – and the defense will finally come up with just enough stops to get by.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines

Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 23

Line: Missouri -16, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings