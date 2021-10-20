Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Mississippi State (3-3), Vanderbilt (2-5)

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Vanderbilt just doesn’t have enough offense.

It was able to stay close in a loss to South Carolina, and it came up with a win over UConn, but it’s struggling to get past 300 yards of total O and doesn’t have enough of a running game to worry about.

That’s part of the issue – can the Commodores deal with the short-to-midrange passing game? Not really.

They’re last in the SEC in pass defense, getting hit for an average of over 300 yards per game over the last four outings. Now they get to go against a Bulldog passing attack that might not hit anything big down the field, but has hit the 300-yard mark in every outing except the 294-yard day against NC State.

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

No, really. Mississippi State doesn’t do a thing with its passing game down the field. It’s dead last in the nation in average yards per completion, averaging a mere 8.65 yards per pop.

There’s absolutely no running game – the Bulldogs are also last in the nation on the ground, averaging just 47 yards per game – so the Commodores have just one job. If they can tackle after the midrange throw, they’re fine.

Vandy might not be cranking up the offense, but it’s good at controlling the clock and it’s not bad at getting the defense off the field.

What’s Going To Happen

Bulldog QB Will Rogers is hurting with a shoulder injury, but he was able to get through the Alabama game. The Mississippi State passing game will go off no matter who’s under center – to a point.

It’ll hit 300 yards, but it’ll be the Bulldog defense that takes over by stuffing the Vanderbilt running game to around 100 yards, but turnovers will matter.

The Commodores have come up with eight takeaways in the last three games, and it’ll get two here to keep the game from getting out of hand. It won’t be enough to make up for the struggling O.

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 31, Vanderbilt 13

Line: Mississippi State -20.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

