Minnesota vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Minnesota vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Minnesota (2-2), Purdue (3-1)

Minnesota vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

Which Minnesota team will show up?

Is it the one that pounded away in a shockingly dominant 30-0 win at Colorado, or is it the one that couldn’t put an offensive drive together in the brutal 14-10 loss to Bowling Green?

Either way, the Gophers have figured out one key thing – their run defense is absolutely stellar.

It held the Buffs to -19 net rushing yards and Bowling Green only gained 22, all while the Gophers were able to run well enough on their own to at least mask a gigantic issue – we’ll get to that in a second.

Okay, okay, Purdue doesn’t run so a great run D isn’t the be all end all in this, but start with assuming Minnesota will allow about 50 rushing yards and …

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue will throw and throw some more.

The Boilermaker passing game isn’t a dominant force – stalled a little too easily in the 13-9 win over Illinois – but it’s doing a nice job of controlling the clock and the tempo of games. Minnesota all but lives on time of possession, and Purdue might be able to take that away.

Oh, and Minnesota really, really can’t get the passing game going.

Tanner Morgan is a veteran quarterback who was among the most efficient passers in America two years ago, and he completed 5-of-13 passes for 59 yards with two picks against Bowling Green.

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue is known for its offense, but the defense is playing great.

The win over Oregon State is looking much, much better now after the Beavers rolled USC, the close battle against Notre Dame isn’t anything to be ashamed of, and overall the D has allowed just 57 points in four games.

There’s that, and there’s the anger factor after Purdue gagged/was robbed in last year’s game – a questionable pass interference call was the big hubbub in the 34-31 loss.

Be floored if this is any sort of a shootout.

Minnesota is just flaky enough to pull a brilliant game out of its Gopher hole and turn its season right back around, but the Purdue run defense is playing just well enough to hold on.

Minnesota vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 23, Minnesota 20

Line: Purdue -2.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

