Minnesota vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Minnesota vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Minnesota (5-2), Northwestern (3-4)

Minnesota vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Gophers might not be pretty, and they might not have their top running backs around anymore thanks to injury, but they’ve figured it out.

The stunning loss to a miserable Bowling Green overshadowed the wonderful run of five wins in the last six games. It stepped up defensively against Purdue, it got the passing game working just enough against Nebraska, and then came last week with a brilliant 326-yard rushing day against Maryland.

Northwestern isn’t scoring. It was able to move the offense enough to get 21 on Rutgers, but it couldn’t run a lick in the 56-7 loss to Nebraska or in the 33-7 loss to Michigan.

Dead last in the Big Ten against the run, Northwestern is 0-4 when allowing over 200 yards, and …

Why Northwestern Will Win

It’s 4-0 when allowing fewer than 200 rushing yards.

When the Wildcats have problems with the run defense, they get gouged. When they’re holding up and taking control of the game with their own offense, they go all Northwestern. It’s nothing pretty, but it gets the job done.

Minnesota hasn’t been able to come up with the same offensive game twice, especially through the air.

Northwestern has to get to Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan and make him press – he can’t get comfortable and be accurate. Will he hit 84% of his passes like he did in the win over Nebraska, or will he complete 39% like he did in the loss to Bowling Green?

What’s Going To Happen

How much do you believe in trends?

Northwestern has been able to adapt and adjust, going L-W-L-W all the way through its slate so far – and it’s coming off the loss to Michigan. However, there’s a reason for that.

Indiana State, Ohio, Rutgers.

Northwestern was able to step up and win three of the winnable games, and Minnesota isn’t making things easy on anyone right now.

Third down conversions aren’t going to be Northwestern’s friend, especially against a Minnesota ground game that will get past 200 yards.

Minnesota vs Northwestern Prediction, Lines

Minnesota 27, Northwestern 16

Line: Minnesota -7.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

