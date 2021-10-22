Middle Tennessee vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, October 22

Middle Tennessee vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 22

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Middle Tennessee (2-4), UConn (1-7)

Middle Tennessee vs UConn Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The offense is inconsistent, the defense is spotty, and the team is having a hard time coming up with the big offensive plays at the right times, and …

Takeaways, takeaways, takeaways. They keep on coming.

The Blue Raiders lead the nation in turnover margin and are second behind Iowa with 17 takeaways on the year. They generated six in the shocking win over Marshall, and followed it up with three in last week’s blowout loss to Liberty.

UConn doesn’t have a massive turnover issue, but it gave it up three times in the loss to UMass, four times in the loss to Holy Cross, and it’s going to force things to try to stay in the game, but …

Why UConn Will Win

Middle Tennessee isn’t getting good enough players from the lines.

The running game is sputtering – to be kind – the run defense isn’t good enough, and while there’s just enough pressure being generated to force mistakes, the secondary is still getting hit way too hard.

UConn has hardly been ale to crank up the offensive production, but it came brutally close to beating Vanderbilt and Wyoming, lost to UMass mainly because the team had covid issues, and it’s coming off a win over Yale.

The team is finding ways to stay in games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Middle Tennessee’s offense take over with a little help from the other side.

Give UConn credit. The defense has tightened up in a big way over the last month, but Blue Raider Chase Cunningham isn’t making a whole lot of big mistakes, the passing game should click early on, and the O will take advantage of three UConn turnovers to pull away as the game goes on.

Middle Tennessee vs UConn Prediction, Line

Middle Tennessee 34, UConn 21

Line: Middle Tennessee -15.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

