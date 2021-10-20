Michigan vs Northwestern prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Michigan vs Northwestern How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Michigan (6-0), Northwestern (3-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan vs Northwestern Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

There’s the Northwestern defense.

The offense showed up in the 21-7 win over Rutgers and wasn’t bad, but it was the pis of the defense in one of its best performances of the year that might have been the pivot needed after the disaster against Nebraska two weeks earlier.

It was the first halfway decent win of the year – and pump the brakes on this next stat considering the other two victories were against Indiana State and Ohio – but Northwestern is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 200 rushing yards, and 0-3 when allowing more.

The run D has to be great, and QB Ryan Hilinski has to keep playing well. The former South Carolina Gamecock has thrown for over 260 yards in each of the last two games and three touchdowns with no picks, but …

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Michigan Will Win

Michigan ain’t Rutgers, or Indiana State, or Ohio.

The Wolverines struggled through the win at Nebraska, but it was looking and playing like a team that could’ve used a week off, and they got it.

Even though it was a fight against the Huskers, the running game still rolled for over 200 yards. Forget about running against Wisconsin – Michigan didn’t, and it still won – and the Rutgers run D is hit-or-miss good.

Against Northwestern, the formula is simple. Don’t turn the ball over and give up easy points – Michigan leads the nation in fewest turnovers with two – run well enough to control the tempo, and don’t worry about a Northwestern offense that isn’t going to hang 50 on the board if you do the first two parts correctly.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan will run well from the start at home, but it’ll take a quarter to get back up to speed. The offensive line will get it all going in the second quarter and Northwestern won’t have enough pop and consistency to turn a few decent drives into points.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Michigan vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Michigan 38, Northwestern 13

Line: Michigan -23.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings