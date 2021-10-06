Michigan vs Nebraska prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Michigan vs Nebraska How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Michigan (5-0), Nebraska (3-3)

Michigan vs Nebraska Game Preview

Why Michigan Will Win

It’s a rock-solid team that maintains a nice even keel. If that sounds boring, it’s because it’s been very, very business-like to the point of the Michigan faithful not believing that it could all look this easy.

There was a little bit of sweating in the second half of the 20-13 win over Rutgers, but not really. And why? The lines are rock solid and the team isn’t screwing up.

The offensive front has been a rock for a running game that predictably struggled against the Scarlet Knights and Wisconsin, but has been solid overall. There aren’t any plays allowed in the backfield – Michigan leads the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed, and it’s second in sacks given up – and everything else flows from there.

There’s no real pressure on QB Cade McNamara and the backfield, there hasn’t been any need to force anything, and because of it, there’s been just one turnover in the first five games.

Nebraska doesn’t do enough to force takeaways. On the flip side of the Michigan line, the Husker front five has allowed the most sacks per game of anyone in the Big Ten. But …

Why Nebraska Will Win

The sack thing is a bit of a technicality because of Adrian Martinez’s mobility. He’s been brilliant so far – he’ll throw something different at the Michigan D.

The Wolverines haven’t faced any dangerous dual-threat playmaking quarterbacks, and now they have to deal with a veteran who looks settled into the gig.

He’s hitting 67% of his passes with over 200 yards in every game – averaging close to ten yards per throw – to go along with five rushing scores in his last two games.

Thanks to Martinez, the Huskers are great on third downs, they’re dominating the time of possession battle, and the offense is averaging over 500 yards per game.

It might have taken a while, but the O is starting to work.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

It takes 500 yards for the Huskers to win.

The Huskers aren’t getting 500 yards against Michigan.

Nebraska is 7-1 over the last three seasons when it comes up with 500 yards, and it’s 4-14 – including 0-3 this year – when it doesn’t get there.

Michigan is allowing fewer than 300 yards per game and hasn’t allowed 500 to anyone but Ohio State since 2015.

It won’t be anything spectacular, but again, that’s Michigan. It’ll be efficient, it won’t screw up, and the steady drip will soon add up to 200 yards passing and rushing – and a 6-0 start.

Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Michigan 26, Nebraska 20

Line: Michigan -3.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 4

