Michigan State vs WKU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Michigan State vs WKU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: FS1

Record: WKU (1-2), Michigan State (4-0)

WKU vs Michigan State Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

Michigan State, welcome to the Bailey Zappe experience.

WKU went from 0-to-60 in one offseason with the addition of the Houston Baptist offensive parts to make the thing go, and it’s working.

The Hilltoppers are second in the nation in passing, third in passing efficiency, and they’re firing at will with over 400 yards per game through the air.

Amazing on third downs, great at keeping the mistakes to a minimum, and good enough to score in bunches, Zappe is a high-powered passer who’ll hit over 70% of his throws and keep the Spartans on their heels all game long.

WKU almost pulled off the win at Indiana with over 365 passing yards in the 33-31 loss, however …

Why Michigan State Will Win

The Hoosiers rolled up over 500 yards.

Michigan State is coming off a grind of a win over Nebraska, but it found a way to get the job done even though it didn’t put together one of its better performances.

The offense sputtered, the defense had issues with QB Adrian Martinez, and yet the defense still came through when needed. Zappe might get the ball out of his hands in a hurry, but he’ll have to be a half-click faster with the Spartan pass rush and defensive front good enough to come up with at least three sacks and a whole lot of pressure.

Offensively, after struggling to get Kenneth Walker and the rushing attack going against the Huskers, MSU will make a point early on to get physical, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Michigan State start to control the clock a little bit?

There’s been a slight time of possession problem so far, and that’s partly because the secondary hasn’t been anything special yet.

Northwestern, Miami, and Nebraska were all effective through the air in their own way – they each went for 248 yards or more – and dealing with Zappe and company will be a problem.

The Spartans will be in for a scare, but the defense will figure out how to slow this thing down when absolutely needed.

WKU vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Michigan State 38, WKU 24

Line: Michigan State -11, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

