Miami vs Tampa Bay prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Miami vs Tampa Bay How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 10

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Miami (1-3), Tampa Bay (3-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Miami vs Tampa Bay Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

Miami has a problem against teams that run well, and that’s not Tampa Bay.

That’s not to say the Dolphin secondary has been a rock – Derek Carr and Las Vegas went off – but the run defense is the big problem allowing 125 yards or more every time out.

For a Miami team that can’t control the clock, a team that doesn’t run – the Tampa Bay ground game is one of the least effective in the league – might be just the right fit.

However, you have to be able to bomb away to have a shot – Tampa Bay is last in the NFL in pass defense – and …

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

Jacoby Brissett isn’t going to crank up 300 yards.

He’s trying to be more than just a stopgap option while Tua Tagovailoa is trying to get healthy for next week – maybe – but it’s not working.

Miami has yet to hit 200 yards through the air, and the team doesn’t control the ball enough to overcome the problems. The D is awful at coming up with third down stops, and while Tom Brady stunningly isn’t moving the chains like you think he is, the O is going.

To simplify this …

What’s Going To Happen

Tampa Bay has the NFL’s best passing game, and Miami won’t be able to do anything about it.

Brissett will actually have a good game. He’ll throw well enough to keep the game from getting out of control, and he’ll run for at least one touchdown, but the offense won’t be able to keep up.

Miami vs Tampa Bay Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 31, Miami 17

Line: Tampa Bay -10, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: No Time to Die

1: Muppets Haunted Mansion

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings