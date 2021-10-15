Miami University vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Miami University vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Miami University (2-4), Akron (2-4)

Miami University vs Akron Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

The Zip passing game is actually working – it came up with 200 yards or more in three of the last four games.

Don’t dismiss that – Akron only threw for over 200 yards once last year and just twice in the previous 14 games before this run.

Freshman Konata Mumpfield has turned into a playmaker, coming up with a touchdown in each of his last five games and two – along with his first 100-yard day – in the win over Bowling Green.

Miami’s passing game has been okay in terms of consistency – it’s not turning the ball over – but the quarterbacks are combining to hit just 51% of their passes. However …

Why Miami University Will Win

The passing yards are there. It might not always be pretty or consistent, but it’s gone past 200 yards in every game since the loss to Cincinnati.

It’s asking a lot, but Miami got to 500 yards of total offense in the two wins and it’s 0-4 when coming up with 385 or fewer. Akron has allowed over 385 yards against everyone but Bowling Green and Bryant – the two Zip wins.

Overall, Akron is miserable on third downs and the offensive front is awful when it comes to defenses out of the backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami might not be playing like it’s supposed to, but it can’t have a problem at home against Akron is there’s any hope of making a push in the MAC race and for a bowl spot.

The season isn’t necessarily over in the RedHawks don’t win this – but they will.

The offense will be a bit more consistent and the defense will get the job done with a slew of plays in the backfield to stuff Akron on third down after third down.

Miami University vs Akron Prediction, Line

Miami University 38, Akron 17

Line: Miami University -19.5, o/u: 50.5

