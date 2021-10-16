Miami vs Jacksonville Prediction, Game Preview

Miami at Jacksonville prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Miami at Jacksonville How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 9:30 am ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Miami (1-4), Jacksonville (0-5)

Miami vs Jacksonville Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

The Dolphins should finally have their guy back … maybe.

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return after injuring his ribs a few weeks ago, and now the passing game needs to perk up against a Jacksonville secondary that was fine against Tennessee last week – partly because Derrick Henry was too busy tearing off big runs – but gave up an average of over 300 passing yards per game over the first four.

What’s been Miami’s biggest problem, other than playing a tough schedule to start? Turnovers. The O has given it away eight times so far and multiple times in three of the last four games.

Jacksonville doesn’t force takeaways with a grand total of one lonely interception against Arizona.

Why Jacksonville Will Win

There’s absolutely no Miami running game to worry about.

The Dolphins should’ve at least been able to pound a little bit when Jacoby Brissett was under center, but that didn’t happen. They’ve hit the 100-yard mark once, and it took overtime against Las Vegas to get there.

On the flip side, the Jaguars have found something with the running game. It’s hardly dominant, and it took a little while to get there, but they’ve been great over the last three games including 198 yards in the loss to Tennessee.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not exactly going to make up for the 44-16 Clemson win over Alabama to win the 2018 season national title, but Tagovailoa will get the win this time around thanks to a passing game that should go off.

If you’ve been waiting for Jaylen Waddle to come up with a big day, this is it.

The Dolphins will have problems against the run, but the passing attack will put on a decent show with the first 300-yard day of the year and just the team’s second victory.

It’ll be a whole lot more fun for the London fans than last week’s Atlanta win over the Jets.

Miami vs Jacksonville Prediction, Line

Miami 30, Jacksonville 23

Line: Miami -3, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

