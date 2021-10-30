Miami at Buffalo prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Miami at Buffalo How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard, NY

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Miami (1-6), Buffalo (4-2)

Miami vs Buffalo Game Preview

Why Miami Will Win

The Deshaun talk has chilled for a wee bit with Tua Tagovailoa being named the starter for the rest of the season by head coach Brian Flores – for whatever that’s worth.

The passing game should start to kick in and do even more. Tagovailoa lit up Jacksonville and was solid against Atlanta. They were both losses, but the offense actually worked and looked like it likely will throughout the rest of the season.

Throw in a ground attack that his 100 yards for the second time this year, and the balance was there to give Buffalo a few things to worry about, but …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Buffalo has had two weeks off.

The D wasn’t exactly exposed by Derrick Henry and Tennessee, but it might have shown that it’s not impenetrable …

Whatever.

Buffalo still comes in with the best defense in football both in yards and points allowed. It was able to stuff the Dolphins in Week 2, winning 35-0 when allowing just over 200 yards and forcing three takeaways in the layup.

It’s not going to be that easy, but with the time off and the rest, the team should be far, far sharper and fresher offensively.

What’s Going To Happen

Tagovailoa will get his yards, but Miami would get the running game going as well as did last week against the Falcons – be jacked if it gets to 70 yards.

At home for the first time since Week 4 against Houston, Buffalo will play like it has 13 defenders on the field.

Miami at Buffalo Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Miami 17

Line: Buffalo -14, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

