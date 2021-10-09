Memphis vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Memphis vs Tulsa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Memphis (3-2), Tulsa (1-4)

Memphis vs Tulsa Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

The offense is still cranking up the yards.

The win over Mississippi State was the one time the team didn’t get to 400 yards in the five games, with the passing attack taking off for over 300 yards in each of the last two.

The offense is great at moving the chains, the defense is holding up fine against the run, and rolling down the field won’t be a problem against a Tulsa defense struggling way too much on third downs.

The Golden Hurricane secondary isn’t making enough big plays, but …

Why Tulsa Will Win

Davis Brin keeps on bombing away.

The wins might not be there, but he’s doing a solid job of pressing secondaries deep, and he should be able to hit the Memphis secondary for 300 yards.

Now the picks have to slow down.

Memphis isn’t going to generate a whole lot of pressure and it doesn’t take the ball away. Brin and the Tulsa offense has to own the clock – not a problem against the Tigers – and the yards should come in bunches against the nation’s second-worst pass D.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are struggling way too much.

They both won big shootouts against Arkansas State, they’ve both underachieved overall, and they’re both having huge problems defensively.

Both offenses will go back-and-forth, but Memphis will come up with two second half takeaways to win the turnover battle and survive.

Memphis vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Memphis 38, Tulsa 34

Line: Tulsa -3.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

