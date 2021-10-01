Memphis vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Memphis vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Memphis (3-1), Temple (2-2)

Memphis vs Temple Game Preview

Why Memphis Will Win

It’s been a wee bit of a rebuilding job, and the loss to UTSA hurts, but the offense has been good enough to push through.

The passing attack hit Arkansas State for 417 yards and put up 329 on UTSA. There aren’t a slew of mistakes, the downfield passing game has been there, and it might not take too much to get this done.

Temple’s offense worked against Akron and Wagner, but it stalled against Rutgers and Boston College. There’s nothing happening on the ground to take advantage of the leaky Tiger defensive front, but the real key will be …

Why Temple Will Win

Temple’s pass defense leads the nation.

To be fair, it’s not like the Owls have faced a who’s who of air shows, but keeping Boston College to 59 yards and Wagner to 23 is good no matter what.

No, the Temple offense isn’t moving the chains, but the defense is great at coming up with third down stops, the line is getting into the backfield, and there are just enough positives to keep this close.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Temple isn’t finding enough offense to take advantage of the good defensive performances against the decent defenses.

At home, the Owls will come up with another strong defensive game to keep this close, but Memphis will break through with one big play to be enough to get out alive.

Expect this to be one of Temple’s better all-around games this year, but it’ll come up just short.

Memphis vs Temple Prediction, Line

Memphis 30, Temple 26

Line: Memphis -11, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: ‘The Low End Theory’ 30th anniversary

1: Not knowing how David Letterman rolls

