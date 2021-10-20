Maryland vs Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Maryland vs Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Maryland (4-2), Minnesota (4-2)

Maryland vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Maryland Will Win

The program really, really, really needed to take a breath.

The first four games were fun. There was a decent win over West Virginia, and the win over Illinois on the road was interesting, and then came the dates with Iowa and Ohio State. 117-31 later, the Terps got a week off to rest up and recharge against a weird Minnesota team.

The offense only sort of works.

The backfield is banged up, the offense failed to get to 300 yards against Bowling Green and Purdue, and then it almost hit 400 last week against Nebraska.

The Gophers don’t really have much of a passing offense – QB Tanner Morgan picked a great time to come up with one of his best games of the year – and the Terps have too good a pass rush and a decent enough run D to get hit too hard. However …

Why Minnesota Will Win

Minnesota has become one of those teams that figures it out … sort of.

You don’t suffer one of the worst losses by any Power Five team this year – dropping a strange game to Bowling Green 14-10 – if everything is going well, but the Gophers were able to beat the Purdue team that just beat Iowa, and they were able to get by a desperate Nebraska last week.

Throw in the blowout win over Colorado, and a victory of a Miami University team that’s in the thick of the MAC race, and everything is okay despite the losses at running back, the loss to Ohio State, and whatever that was against Bowling Green.

The run defense continues to be great – it hasn’t allowed more than 136 yards since the opener against the Buckeyes – the offensive line is powering through for whatever back is healthy, and Maryland has a massive turnover problem that should help the cause.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Terps get their groove back?

If the offense works, they have the speed and upside to set a pace the Gophers can’t keep up with.

However, the home team D is too good against the run, it’ll come up with three key takeaways, the offense will hold on to the ball for close to 40 minutes, and it’ll be another very shaky, very ugly win.

Maryland vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Minnesota 24, Maryland 20

Line: Minnesota -5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

