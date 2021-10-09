Marshall vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Marshall vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Marshall (2-3), Old Dominion (1-4)

Marshall vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Didn’t you used to be Marshall?

The Thundering Herd looked like they were back on track with a 2-0 start by a combined score of 93-17, but the turnovers, the turnovers, the turnovers.

The weren’t an excuse for the loss to Appalachian State – there weren’t any – but the Herd gave up three in each of the first three games and last week totally melted won with six in an inexcusable loss to Middle Tennessee.

Old Dominion hasn’t been bad – it suffered close losses to Buffalo and UTEP over the last two weeks – helped by a strong performance from the secondary. But …

Why Marshall Will Win

The Old Dominion defense isn’t taking the ball away. It has yet to come up with an interception, and Marshall could desperately use the break.

The turnovers have been everything to the season so far, but if it weren’t for them, things would be going okay. The offense is moving the ball, the pass rush is dominant, and the pieces are there to roll through a still-emerging Monarch team.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

How much do you trust Marshall to not screw this all up?

Old Dominion’s defense isn’t strong enough to hold up even if it does come up with a slew of takeaways. It might need six like Middle Tennessee was able to get last week, and that’s not happening.

Marshall will give it up twice, and that will be good enough to get by.

Marshall vs Old Dominion Prediction, Line

Marshall 40, Old Dominion 17

Line: Marshall -21, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

