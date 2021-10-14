Marshall vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, October 15

Marshall vs North Texas How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 15

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Marshall (3-3), North Texas (1-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Marshall vs North Texas Game Preview

Why Marshall Will Win

How does Marshall want to get the offense going?

The North Texas defense is far better than it was last year, and it’s had a few surprising moments – like against the Missouri passing game in last week’s 48-35 loss – but the Herd should be able to move the ball however it wants to.

Want to run? Missouri, SMU, and Northwestern State all cranked it up on the ground against the Mean Green.

Want to throw? Everyone but Mizzou hit 200 yards without a problem, and best of all for the Herd, the secondary doesn’t pick off passes with none in the last three games.

But …

– Week 7 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why North Texas Will Win

Marshall has a giant turnover issue.

It didn’t give it away in the loss to Appalachian State, but that was an anomaly. The O turned it over three times in each of the first three games, six times in the clunker to Middle Tennessee, and twice last week against Old Dominion.

North Texas doesn’t generate a whole lot of takeaways lately – just one in the last three games – but if it can make the big plays like it did when it came up with four turnovers in the first two games, it might have this.

– Week 7 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

This is a strange North Texas team that could use a bit of a lucky break.

It at least made the score look okay against Missouri, and it hung around against Louisiana Tech, but it couldn’t get a key third down stop.

Marshall needs to make its own lucky break – it HAS to stop turning the ball over.

But it’ll give it away a few times to see this interesting. The defense that should be a whole lot better than it’s been, though, will come through with a few key stops when it absolutely has to.

Marshall will move the ball, and in a strength-in-numbers way, enough of those drives will end in scores to overcome the mistakes.

– CFN Week 6 NFL Expert Picks

Marshall vs North Texas Prediction, Line

Marshall 34, North Texas 20

Line: Marshall -11, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings