Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Marshall (2-2), Middle Tennessee (1-3)

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why Marshall Will Win

The Thundering Herd are just this close to being 4-0.

They lost the last two games, but the close calls against East Carolina and Appalachian State could’ve gone either way – the passing game was great against the Pirates and pushed the Mountaineers.

Middle Tennessee isn’t doing enough on third downs to keep the Marshall offense offense its game. The O line is giving up too many plays behind the line, and the lack of third down conversions and stops is crushing in the time of possession battle.

Marshall has no problem moving the ball, and the pass rush is among the nation’s best.

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The Blue Raiders can’t run the ball, but the passing attack is moving just fine no matter who’s under center.

Bailey Hockman was just fine, but he decided he was done with football. Chase Cunningham is a veteran who can push the ball down the field a bit and should be able to press the Herd secondary enough to be a problem.

The offense might not be consistent enough, but there aren’t a slew of turnovers, the passing attack is efficient, and the defense should come up with a few big plays against a mistake-prone Herd offense that gave the ball away three times in each of the first three games.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s all about not screwing up for Marshall.

The offensive line isn’t going to have a problem against the Blue Raider defensive front, the offense will move the ball just fine, and there’s a chance this gets put away almost immediately.

The Blue Raiders can make up for problems with enough big plays to keep this interesting, but Marshall will keep this simple.

The Herd will move the sticks, and Middle Tennessee won’t.

Marshall vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Marshall 37, Middle Tennessee 20

Line: Marshall -11, o/u: 66

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

