LSU vs Ole Miss prediction, game preview

LSU vs Ole Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How To Watch: CBS

Record: LSU (4-3), Ole Miss (5-1)

LSU vs Ole Miss Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

Anything interesting happening with the LSU football program?

There are two ways this can all go.

The first is that it’s all over, the Ed Orgeron era is done in a few games or maybe a few months, and 2022 will be a reboot with new coaches, new parts, and a new direction. The NFL talents on the Tigers might be checking out – at least the ones that aren’t already hurt.

But it sure didn’t look that way last week against Florida.

The other way this can go is full steam ahead – the pressure is off. It’s not going to be a national championship season, but there aren’t any expectations going forward, and on the flip side, the SEC Championship is still there for the taking by winning out and expecting a few tumbles from Auburn.

It’ll be somewhere between both things, but start with the basics – LSU showed last week that the offense still works, the ground game is great, and now it all gets to go against an Ole Miss defense that allowed over 1,500 yards in the last three games.

Throw in a banged up Matt Corral on the Rebel offensive side, and there’s a shot at pulling off something big.

Why Ole Miss Will Win

It’s not like the LSU defense did a whole heck of a lot to stop the Florida offense.

Check that; there were four massive takeaways to offset the season-high 488 yards allowed. Corral has only thrown one pick so far.

But Corral got beaten up last week against Tennessee – 30 carries for the franchise guy who can’t get hurt might have had something to do with that – but the offense should be able to produce no matter what.

The Rebels have the backs in Snoop Conner, Jerrion Ealy, and Henry Parrish Jr. to rotate for a ground game that should have more success than Florida did.

Kentucky ran for 330 on the Tiger D and UCLA ripped off 210. The Tiger defensive front is good enough to lock down, but the Rebels work quickly enough to keep everyone moving.

What’s Going To Happen

Ole Miss is playing with fire.

It got out alive on the final play against Arkansas, and there but for a wee bit more accuracy by Joe Milton – and maybe not running out of bounds at the very end – Lane Kiffin and the Rebels would’ve had to deal with fans on the field instead of just thrown golf balls and mustard bottles.

Both defenses will struggle, both teams will run the ball, and both teams will go back-and-forth in a high-octane shootout that goes down to the last drive.

Ole Miss will win a third straight game by holding on for dear life.

LSU vs Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 40, LSU 34

Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 76.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

