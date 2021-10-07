LSU vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

LSU vs Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: LSU (3-2), Kentucky (5-0)

LSU vs Kentucky Game Preview

Why LSU Will Win

Kentucky has managed to go 5-0 despite turning the ball over lots and lots and lots of times.

It was able to get away with it over the first four games against mediocre teams – 11 turnovers – and it tightened up in the win over Florida with just one giveaway. LSU doesn’t force enough mistakes, but it’s 3-0 when it wins the turnover margin and 0-2 when it doesn’t.

UK has lost the turnover margin in four of the five games and was even against Florida.

Offensively, QB Max Johnson is still trying to find his consistency, but he’s got the arm and he’s growing into the gig with 325 yards in last week’s loss to Auburn. Accuracy is a must, but he’ll keep pushing a Kentucky secondary that hasn’t been pushed.

Missouri is the one team on the slate that can throw, and it came up with close to 300 yards. However …

Why Kentucky Will Win

Johnson is throwing a lot because LSU can’t run.

The Tigers have yet to push past 84 yards on the ground against an FBS team and averages just 2.6 yards per carry overall. Kentucky might not have Georgia’s run defense, but it held up well enough against Florida allowing just 171 yards.

Just as big an issue is LSU’s inability to come up with enough meaningful third down stops despite owning one of the better pass rushes in the game.

Kentucky might not be consistent offensively – it only came up with 224 yards against Florida – but it finds ways to capitalize on its opportunities and it’s getting a terrific year out of RB Chris Rodriguez.

The veteran is averaging close to six yards per carry as he’s become the new tough-as-nails UK RB who always produces.

What’s Going To Happen

LSU has the talent and the guys, but Kentucky is going Kentucky again.

The results with the Wildcats are better than the sum of its parts. They don’t have enough of as pass rush, the offense is just okay, and again, those turnovers are pesky – but it all works.

The final stats won’t be great, but the Kentucky pass defense will hold up, LSU won’t run, and somehow it’ll all come out to a 6-0 start.

LSU vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Kentucky 23. LSU 20

Line: Kentucky -3.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

