Louisiana vs South Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Louisiana vs South Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Louisiana (3-1), South Alabama (3-0)

Louisiana vs South Alabama Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

Nothing has actually changed.

Seriously, Louisiana wasn’t supposed to win at Texas to start the season, and being 3-1 is right.

No, the running game hasn’t been the same devastating force of the last several seasons, but Levi Lewis and the passing attack have been good enough to pick up the slack.

On the other side, the South Alabama offensive line isn’t doing much for the running game, and it has problems keeping teams out of the backfield, but …

Why South Alabama Will Win

The Jaguar defense gets off the field in a hurry.

The pass rush has been outstanding, but it’s the ability on third downs that’s making all of the difference. No. 1 in the nation in third down D, USA is allowing teams to convert just 19% of their chances.

No one’s running on this D, with Bowling Green gaining nine yards and Alcorn State coming up with just 32. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana’s running game isn’t like anything South Alabama has dealt with.

The Jaguars have the defensive front to keep the struggling Ragin’ Cajun ground game in check, but their offensive side won’t do enough to take advantage of the opportunities the D will create to keep this interesting.

Louisiana vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

Louisiana 30, South Alabama 20

Line: Louisiana -12.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

