Louisiana vs Arkansas State prediction, game preview

Louisiana vs Arkansas State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 21

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Louisiana (5-1), Arkansas State (1-5)

Louisiana vs Arkansas State Game Preview

Why Louisiana Will Win

Is that the real Louisiana?

It had a rough start in the loss to Texas, and it didn’t exactly rip through an easy part of the early slate with close win after close win – the blowout over Ohio aside.

But the running game was okay as the first half of the season went on, and the wins were there to mask the other problems, and then, out of the blue … bam. The Ragin’ Cajuns pulled off their best performance of the year by a mile, rolling through Appalachian State 41-13 in a game that was over about six minutes in.

By the way, Arkansas State is totally miserable against the run.

Everything started out fine against Central Arkansas, but everyone else came up with 200 rushing yards or more in the five-game losing streak.

If it’s possible to hit the 200-yard rushing mark on the first drive, Louisiana might do it against this D. But …

Why Arkansas State Will Win

It’s not like Louisiana has faced a who’s who of top passing attacks after starting the season against Texas.

The offenses that could throw a little bit were able to do it, but there were issues against South Alabama and a Nicholls State attack that rolled for close to 360 yards through the air.

No, Arkansas State doesn’t do much on D, but the passing game would be able to start bombing and keep going against a Ragin’ Cajun secondary that’s been good, but is about to be pushed harder than it has all year.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like Arkansas State doesn’t have talent.

Yes, the defense has been bad, and yes, it’s been a rough start to the Butch Jones era with five straight losses after the opener. But there might be a reason for that …

Memphis, at Washington, at Tulsa, at Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina.

The Red Wolves either played teams that were better, or lost a tough road game, or both.

That doesn’t excuse a D that’s had such a rough time, but as good as Louisiana has been, it’s playing someone its own size at home.

It’ll be a good battle, but the Arkansas State defense won’t be able to get the job done when it needs a few big fourth quarter stops.

Louisiana vs Arkansas State Prediction, Line

Louisiana 40, Arkansas State 31

Line: Louisiana -18, o/u: 70

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

