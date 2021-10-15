Louisiana Tech vs UTEP prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Louisiana Tech (2-3), UTEP (5-1)

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

UTEP might be 5-1, but it hasn’t beaten anyone who’s all that great.

Who cares? It’s UTEP – 5-1 is 5-1 no matter who you are. However, Louisiana Tech is the second-best team on the slate just behind Boise State, and there’s a massive drop to everyone else.

Louisiana Tech’s passing game should work.

The Miners have done a great job on defense against everyone but Boise State, and they allowed 340 yards to Hank Bachmeier and company.

Louisiana Tech QB Austin Kendall should be able to hit 300 yards without breathing hard.

Why UTEP Will Win

UTEP might not have beaten anyone great, but it’s doing exactly what a good team is supposed to do against a schedule like this.

It’s not like the mediocre squads are going off on the Miner D. The run defense has been fantastic – it has yet to allow 125 rushing yards – and the team hasn’t given up 300 yards of total offense in any of the last three games.

Can UTEP get the passing attack going? The Louisiana Tech pass defense isn’t anything special – to be fair, it’s faced a slew of high-octane passing teams – but the Miners are going to try grinding it out first.

A good rotation of backs are producing for an O that got to 200 yards on the ground in three of the six games.

What’s Going To Happen

UTEP is a fantastic story.

It’s having a special season, but it’s going have to fight to get that sixth win to become bowl eligible – and it’s not going to happen here.

Louisiana Tech has a way of playing up or down to its competition, and it’ll do it again. It has yet to be in any game that hasn’t been decided by a touchdown or less. That’s going to change – passing game will open it up late – but UTEP won’t be a pushover.

Louisiana Tech vs UTEP Prediction, Line

Louisiana Tech 34, UTEP 20

Line: Louisiana Tech -6.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

