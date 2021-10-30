Louisiana Tech vs Old Dominion prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Louisiana Tech vs Old Dominion How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: SB Ballard Stadium, Norfolk, VA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Louisiana Tech (2-5), Old Dominion (1-6)

Louisiana Tech vs Old Dominion Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The passing game is a whole lot of fun.

It has to bomb away to keep up, and it didn’t do much against UTEP a few weeks ago, but it got to well over 300 yards in two of the last three games and three of the last five.

Old Dominion is good at keeping scores low – for the most part – and staying in range, but it doesn’t have a consistent downfield passing game and turns the ball over way too often. It hasn’t been great against the decent passing games, giving up close to 400 yards two weeks ago to the WKU air show and close to 300 yards to Marshall – Louisiana Tech will get to 300 yards, but …

Why Old Dominion Will Win

Louisiana Tech doesn’t have enough of a pass rush to bother the Old Dominion backfield with just two sacks in the last three games and ten on the year.

Old Dominion has enough of a running game to potentially slow things down, and if the passing game can be a balance and not force anything, it should dominate the time of possession battle.

It has GOT to stop with the giveaways. The Monarchs have turned it over two or more times in each of the last four games and ten times during the stretch, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana Tech has turned it over eight times in the last three and is hit-or-miss on takeaways.

If the Bulldogs can force the four turnovers – or close to it – like they did against UTEP, they win. The can win with three takeaways. Anything less than that, and Old Dominion gets the first win over an FBS team in the Ricky Rahne era.

Louisiana Tech vs Old Dominion Prediction, Lines

Old Dominion 24, Louisiana Tech 23

Line: Louisiana Tech -4, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2

