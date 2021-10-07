Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 7

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: FOX/NFL Network

Record: Los Angeles Rams (3-1), Seattle (2-2)

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Rams were a bit overdue to slow down a bit after a fantastic start, but the offense still worked with over 400 yards in the 37-20 loss to Arizona.

Call it a hangover from the Tampa Bay win, but it was an unfocused effort with two turnovers and not enough coming from a defense that couldn’t slow things down.

The offense is still fantastic on third downs, no one is hitting more yards per pass attempt, and Seattle is getting bombed on.

Deebo Samuel just caught another pass on the Seahawk secondary.

Seattle has allowed over 300 passing yards in each of the last three games, and Matthew Stafford will hit that with ease.

Why Seattle Will Win

This isn’t the Ram defense everyone expected it to be.

The pressure is still there from the front with plenty of sacks, but the run D is getting ripped through – Arizona tore off over 200 yards on the ground – and now it might be the Alex Collins show with Chris Carson questionable with a neck injury. Either way, the Seahawks are going to balance out the attack a bit.

The team still lives on the passing game, though, with Russell Wilson still perfect on the year with no interceptions while continuing to bomb away for over eight yards per throw.

This is the offense that can keep up with the Rams, but it can also control the action at home a little better.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Seahawk defensive front is having a whole lot of problems against the run, too. No one in the NFL has allowed more yards on the ground.

Wilson and the passing game will make up for it, but it still won’t be enough.

The Rams won’t turn the ball over like they did against Arizona as Stafford has a razor sharp performance over the last 20 minutes.

Get ready to have a whole lot of fun. This will be a back-and-forth shootout.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 34, Seattle 30

Line: Los Angeles Rams -2.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

