Los Angeles Rams at Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Los Angeles Rams at Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Los Angeles Rams (6-1), Houston (1-6)

Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Rams can take a punch.

Detroit did everything possible from onside kicks, to fakes, the quirky plays, and none of it mattered in the 28-19 Ram win. It was business as usual as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp did what they do, the offense moved, and it turned into yet another win.

Houston is going to have to junk it up just as much. Demoralized already, now it lost leading rusher Mark Ingram to the Saints. This is a true rebuild of a year around the young parts, and the Rams have to simply not screw it up.

Davis Mills and the Texan offense might come up with a few big things, but the Rams have to be steady, not worry about one or two momentum shifts, and as the second half kicks in, assume that the second-worst scoring offense in the NFL has no prayer of keeping up.

Why Houston Will Win

What can the Texans do to make this interesting?

The Ram secondary can be beaten. It’ll win its share of battles with takeaways – lots and lots of takeaways – but it’ll give up big plays and it’ll have its issues on third downs.

Forget the run – Houston can’t power away and it’s not going to start this week. Try the impossible and fight fire with fire – Mills has to be sensational and bomb away throughout.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Watch out for the Rams to make this the Darrell Henderson show.

Of course Stafford and Kupp will have their moments, but the Texan run defense might be the weakest link in an already broken chain. Expect the Rams to have their biggest day of the year on the ground as they control the game throughout.

Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 31, Houston 14

Line: Los Angeles Rams -16, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Peanut M&Ms

1: Black Licorice Nibs

