Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10

Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), Baltimore (4-1)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

The Charger offense has become something special.

Justin Herbert is playing like a possible MVP candidate, the running game has kicked it in over the last two games, and the big plays are there go along with the steady marches.

This attack keeps on coming, averaging 35 points per game over the last three games, and it’s not doing it against a bunch of lightweights with wins over the Chiefs, Raiders, and Browns.

Baltimore is getting hit hard through the air, allowing 300 yards or more in three of the five games, but …

Why Baltimore Will Win

The Charger defense is awful against the run. That’s a problem against Baltimore.

Los Angeles is dead last in the NFL in run defense and yards per carry allowed. Baltimore might not lead the league in rushing like it normally does lately – the passing attack took over against Indianapolis – but no matter who’s carrying it, the ground game is working.

Lamar Jackson is right in the mix for the early MVP call, and now there’s more of a passing attack with close to 750 yards in the last two games and over 200 yards in every game.

What’s Going To Happen

Baltimore doesn’t know how to play games that are anything less than epic, and this one is no exception.

The Chargers also know how to do fun games in tight battles, and the offense will take advantage of a Baltimore team coming off a short week. This time the script will be flip on a Raven team used to doing things in dramatic fashion.

With the ball late, Herbert will lead the way to the game-winning scoring drive.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Baltimore Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 30, Baltimore 27

Line: Baltimore -2.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 5

