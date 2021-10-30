Liberty vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Record: Liberty (6-2), UMass (1-6)

Liberty vs UMass Game Preview

Why UMass Will Win

What happened to Liberty?

It’s still good, but it isn’t the consistently amazing offensive show of last year, even though almost all of the parts are back.

6-2 is hardly bad, but the offense hasn’t hit 400 yards in either of the last two games, the running game wasn’t there against North Texas, and UMass has to try to keep things moving enough to hold up.

The Flame defense couldn’t slow down the North Texas running game, the pass defense has allowed over 200 yards in each of the last three games, and …

Why Liberty Will Win

Liberty is just fine.

It might not be quite as sharp and dominant as it was last year, but it’s playing well enough to pull against a UMass defense that’s been ripped up against the run on a regular basis.

The Minutemen might have pushed the offense against UConn, and it had a good game earlier in the year against Eastern Michigan, but they’re inconsistent and the running game will struggle to get anything consistently moving.

What’s Going To Happen

Liberty has been underwhelming over the last few weeks on the road, but it’s back at home, the UMass offense has scored seven points or fewer in three of the last four games, and this is when everything starts to look back to how it’s supposed to be.

Liberty vs UMass Prediction, Lines

Liberty 45, UMass 7

Line: Liberty -35, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

