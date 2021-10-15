Liberty vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Liberty vs ULM How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Liberty (5-1), ULM (2-3)

Liberty vs ULM Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

The Flames got back on track in a hurry.

They lost the weeknight game to Syracuse, and that only seemed to anger them with blowout wins over UAB and Middle Tennessee to follow.

The offense has been terrifically balanced – well over 200 rushing yards and 200 passing, with 331 against UAB – the explosion is there, and the defense is cleaning up everything else by getting off the field in a hurry.

ULM’s offense is a work in progress.

It was able to throw a bit in the blowout loss to Georgia State, and it ran a little in the win over Troy, but it’s dead last in the nation overall averaging just 239 yards per game.

Liberty isn’t the team to play when you’re trying to get things going.

Why ULM Will Win

The Warhawks are doing a slew of the little things right.

Penalties are a massive problem for Liberty, but ULM is only getting hit for around five a game.

The Warhawk O – for all of its issues – is at least putting points on the board when it gets the chance, and there aren’t a lot of turnovers and mistakes with just four giveaways.

What’s Going To Happen

ULM just doesn’t move the ball well enough.

It doesn’t have any offensive explosion, and the defense is about to have a long day with the Liberty backfield that should be able to roam free. Get ready for a monstrous disparity in third down conversions.

Liberty vs ULM Prediction, Line

Liberty 48, ULM 13

Line: Liberty -32.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

