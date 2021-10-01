Liberty vs UAB prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Liberty vs UAB How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Liberty (3-1), UAB (3-1)

Liberty vs UAB Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

This is still a dangerous team with a whole lot of weapons – it’s better than it showed in the loss to Syracuse.

The defense might have been run over, but it remains great on third downs and it’s among the most effective in the country overall. Yeah, the Flames struggled up front in the Carrier Dome, but they allowed just 77 yards.

UAB doesn’t have the pass rush to bother Malik Willis, it’s not going to contain him when he’s on the move, and overall it’s making way, way too many mistakes – there are too many penalties.

Why UAB Will Win

Campbell, Troy, and Old Dominion. Liberty might have pushed Syracuse in a 24-21 road loss, but it’s not like it faced a slew of killers over the first three weeks.

So yes, the overall defensive stats might be strong, but they’re misleading. The Flames aren’t forcing takeaways, and the way Orange RB Sean Tucker rumbled at will rumbled on them is a problem.

UAB’s rushing offense has been more than fine with DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown getting the job done to let one of the nation’s most efficient passing games do the rest. And …

What’s Going To Happen

UAB is for real.

It got hammered by Georgia, but it managed to beat North Texas, Tulane, and Jacksonville State all away from home. Now it gets to enjoy its new digs as Protective Stadium opens its doors for the first time.

Willis will have his moments, but the UAB lines will hold up as the game goes on. The balanced attack will be enough to control the clock and the game throughout.

Liberty vs UAB Prediction, Line

UAB 26, Liberty 23

Line: UAB -2, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

