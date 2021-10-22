Liberty vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Liberty vs North Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Liberty (5-2), North Texas (1-5)

Liberty vs North Texas Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

Can the Flames quickly bounce back from the inexcusable 31-28 clunker against ULM?

The offense was fine and the running game was great, but the turnovers were too much to overcome.

North Texas doesn’t move the ball consistently enough, the defense doesn’t generate third down stops, and there shouldn’t be any problems for the Flames to gear it back up with a good balance to tear off yards in chunks.

The ground game should take over fast – North Texas allowed over 300 yards to Missouri a few weeks ago. But …

Why North Texas Will Win

The turnovers.

North Texas has a problem with them – especially interceptions – but Liberty has had the bigger issue over the last few weeks with three against Middle Tennessee not being a big deal, and three against ULM being a killer.

QB Malik Willis might still be dynamic and fantastic, but he’s not playing all that well. The Mean Green defense has to bother him, and on the other side, DeAndre Torrey and the running game have to keep going.

North Texas leads Conference USA in rushing, but …

What’s Going To Happen

That’s American Athletic Conference North Texas to you, at least in the near future.

Liberty will run for over 300 yards as it doesn’t force Willis to shoehorn in any passes – he won’t be needed to bomb away. North Texas will make this interesting with enough offense to matter, but the defensive side won’t be able to hold up.

Liberty vs North Texas Prediction, Line

Liberty 52, North Texas 20

Line: Liberty -21.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

