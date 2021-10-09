Liberty vs Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Liberty vs Middle Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Williams Stadium, Lynchburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Liberty (4-1), Middle Tennessee (2-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Liberty vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The 2-3 record might not be anything great, but the team is starting to do several things right.

It cranked up over 500 yards in the shootout loss to Charlotte, and last week it took the ball away six times in the stunning win over Marshall.

The Blue Raiders are third in the nation in turnover margin to make up for a slew of problems on D. Liberty doesn’t turn the ball over, but it also doesn’t take the ball away with just three forced turnovers.

Middle Tennessee has an efficient passing game that has to keep pressing the Flame secondary, and the pass rush has to emerge against a leaky Liberty O line. But …

– Week 6 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Liberty Will Win

Middle Tennessee is doing a lousy job of moving the chains.

It’s one of the worst teams in the country at third down conversions and it’s just not coming up with enough big things to keep up if Malik Willis and the Liberty offense gets going early.

The Flames bounced back from the loss to Syracuse to rip through a terrific UAB team that might win the Conference USA title. The offense was balanced last week, Willis was averaging over 15 yards per throw, and …

– Week 6 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Middle Tennessee won’t force the mistakes needed to overcome a massive day from the Flame offense.

Liberty will control the clock for close to 35 minutes and will be in control throughout. Middle Tennessee will come up with a few scores to keep it interesting, but the Flames will always have the answer.

– Week 5 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Liberty vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Liberty 45, Middle Tennessee 17

Line: Liberty -19.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Get a 2nd opinion on the Michigan State vs Rutgers game from Winners and Whiners. Click here for their in-depth analysis and predictions on the side, total, 1st half, and exotics.

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

Must See Rating: 2

5: When Facebook and Instagram are down

1: The Bradshaw Bunch

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings