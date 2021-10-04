Las Vegas vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Las Vegas vs Los Angeles Chargers How To Watch

Date: Monday, October 4

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Las Vegas (3-0), Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

Las Vegas vs Los Angeles Chargers Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Derek Carr and the passing game have been on fire.

That’s partly because they’ve been in shootouts, but they led the NFL in passing coming into this week – with Carr going over 350 yards in each of the first three games – but in a perfect world for this coaching staff, the running game takes over.

The Chargers have been solid overall to start the year, but the run defense is the worst in the NFL allowing 170 yards per game and a whopping 5.8 yards per carry. With Josh Jacobs hurting, Peyton Barber has shown he could handle the work.

Why Los Angeles Chargers Will Win

Los Angeles needs to get the running game going.

Justin Herbert might be the signature star, and Mike Williams is one of the hottest receivers in the game, but the Raiders can and will give up yards against anyone who gives it a shot.

Pittsburgh was stuffed, but Baltimore and Miami were able to run well against a D giving up close to five yards per carry. The Chargers haven’t used its backs enough – Austin Ekeler only has 35 carries in three games – but this is the game to do it.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the big national spotlight for Herbert and a Charger team that’s starting to figure it all out under the new staff after losing tight game after tight game last year.

Both quarterbacks will go off in a high-powered back-and-forth shootout. Herbert will come though late, PK Tristan Vizcaino will get past his extra point problems and hit a few key kicks late, and the D will hold on as Carr gets one last shot to pull out yet another tight win.

Las Vegas vs Los Angeles Chargers Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Chargers 30, Las Vegas Raiders 26

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating: 4.5

