Las Vegas vs Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 17

Las Vegas vs Denver How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, Denver, CO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Las Vegas (3-2), Denver (3-2)

Las Vegas vs Denver Game Preview

Why Las Vegas Will Win

Anything interesting happening with the Las Vegas football team?

Do the Raiders come together through the adversity and play a tough, tight game, or do the wheels totally come off? This is still a good team under interim head man Rich Bisaccia, and Denver isn’t going to bring the type of offense that can hang 40 on the board without a ton of help.

The Raiders haven’t turned it over in multiple times yet this year, the pass defense has been terrific at preventing the big plays, and Denver is struggling to move the ball.

This is just what the Las Vegas O needs – Denver scored 26 points in the last two games.

Why Denver Will Win

The Raider offense has stalled.

Obviously there were a few distractions, and going against the Chargers and Bears were part of the problem, but the Raiders were only able to come up with 23 points over the last two games.

The running game has stopped, the downfield passing attack hasn’t been there, and this hasn’t been anything like the team that looked and played so well over the first three games.

Denver has a slew of issues, but the defense is second in the league in points allowed and third in yards given up.

What’s Going To Happen

The Raiders might be in Las Vegas, but this is still a rivalry game for Denver – and it’s at home.

The defense will keep Derek Carr and company from getting into a groove early, but …

Everything will start to work in the second half.

Expect this to be an attitude win by a galvanized Vegas team determined to show that the season goes on no matter what. It won’t be pretty, but after the last few weeks, the Raiders will take it.

Las Vegas vs Denver Prediction, Line

Las Vegas 23, Denver 17

Line: Denver -4, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

