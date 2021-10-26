Kentucky vs Mississippi State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Kentucky vs Mississippi State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Kentucky (6-1), Mississippi State (4-3)

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

Back to work.

Kentucky had its shot at Georgia two weeks ago, lost tastefully 30-13, and now it’s rested for a not-that-bad finishing kick with this and next week’s game against Tennessee to two most dangerous games left.

It all starts against Mississippi State by keeping its short pass plays from taking over.

The UK secondary doesn’t allow a whole lot of big things – the loss to Georgia aside – but it’ll give up dinks and dunks. That’s what Mississippi State does, but the Wildcats can tackle.

They can run the ball, too – at least when they’re not playing Georgia or Florida – but …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Mississippi State has a defense. It’s good.

It has issues with the sharper passing teams, but that’s not really Kentucky.

The Wildcats dink and dunk, but with enough accuracy to keep things going. Just like Mississippi State is a good ball-control team for UK to deal with, it’s the other way around, too.

The Bulldog run defense doesn’t get gouged – it has yet to allow 200 yards on the ground – and outside of the Alabama game, the team has been able to at least keep everything close.

Kentucky isn’t going to run away and hide with this game – it’s not going to put 50 on the board – and Mississippi State does a much, much better job of controlling the clock.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, yeah, yeah, the world will be all about other games and the Just Means More types will be focused on Auburn and Ole Miss while this is going on, but these two might come up with the best SEC game of the day.

Don’t expect crazy. It’ll be a lot of short plays, a lot of third down attempts, and a whole lot of attempts to do anything to try pulling away.

It’s not going to be anything aesthetically pleasing, but the final ten minutes will be worth the watch as each team has a shot to pull this off.

Kentucky will get out with a walk-off field goal.

Kentucky vs Mississippi State Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 23, Mississippi State 20

Line: Kentucky -1.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

