Kent State vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Kent State vs Western Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Kent State (3-3), Western Michigan (4-2)

Kent State vs Western Michigan Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

The Golden Flashes got through the rough part of the early schedule – all road losses to Power Five teams – and now the offense is rolling against the MAC.

2-0 in league play, and coming off a 48-38 win over Buffalo with 633 yards of total offense, the attack can do a little of everything.

Western Michigan has the attack that can keep up, but it clunked against Ball State thanks to four turnovers and no takeaways. Overall, the Broncos aren’t bad when it comes to turnover margin, but Kent State is third in the nation with 16 takeaways and just four mistakes.

Why Western Michigan Will Win

The Broncos are far better than they showed against Ball State.

The offense was fine against the Cardinals but it kept screwing up and giving the ball away. The passing attack has been consistently good, there’s enough of a ground attack to balance things out, and in this, the key will be simply keeping the chains moving.

Kent State – by its FlashFast design – likes to go really, really quickly. The yards pile up, but the O never has the ball. Western Michigan is third in the nation in time of possession – it’ll likely have the offense on the field for close to 40 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

The Broncos might have lost to Ball State and it has a whole lot of work ahead, but it wouldn’t be a bad thing if this turned out to be the matchup for the MAC Championship several weeks from now.

The Western Michigan offense has the ability to move the ball in a variety of ways, but it’s going to be the defense that pulls this off. It allowed more than 75 rushing yards once over the last five games – it’s not going to get gouged.

The turnovers from the Ball State game will stop, the offense will be balanced, and the time of possession different will matter.

Kent State vs Western Michigan Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 30, Kent State 27

Line: Western Michigan -7, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

