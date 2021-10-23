Kent State vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Kent State vs Ohio How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Ohio (1-6), Kent State (3-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

Yeah, Kent State has the fun and exciting offense, but does it have a 99-yard touchdown run from a quarterback like Ohio came up with last week in the 27-26 loss to Buffalo?

It’s been a total disaster of a season for the Bobcats, but they beat Akron, then pushed Central Michigan in a three point loss, and then came the Buffalo game – they’re playing better.

For Kent State, defense has been something to kill a little time before the offense gets back on the field. Ohio has to use its ground attack to dominate the clock and the time of possession to keep the Golden Flashes on the sidelines 40 minutes instead of their normal 34.

Kent State can’t stop the run at all, but …

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Kent State Will Win

Ohio’s defense is okay, but it’s not good enough.

It’s been able to keep games close and not let most of them get too out of hand, but now it has to deal with the high-powered Kent State attack that hasn’t been quite as strong as it needed to be.

It stalled too often against Western Michigan and over the first half of the season, but it should be able to put up at 200 yards rushing and passing.

To pull this off, Ohio needs the takeaways, and Kent State doesn’t give them up – the team is second in the nation in turnover margin.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Ohio doesn’t do enough to stop the run. It’s allowing too many big gashes, the D isn’t coming up with the key stops late, and the offense is way too inconsistent and doesn’t have the pop to keep up.

Kent State isn’t close to perfect, but it’s fast. The tempo should be enough to screw up the Bobcats.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Ohio vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Kent State 38, Ohio 34

Line: Kent State -5.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– 10 Best Picks Against The Spread: Week 8

Must See Rating: 2

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game - Bowl Projections | Rankings