Kansas State vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

Kansas State vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Kansas State (3-3), Texas Tech (5-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas State vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Kansas State Will Win

Can the running game get going again?

It’s not all that hard with Kansas State. It has to be in control of games by running the ball, it can’t rely on the passing attacks, and it has to keep things moving to help a defense that’s bad on third downs.

Texas Tech doesn’t care about the time of possession, and that’s Step One for the Wildcats. Step Two is to make sure that ball control matters by running and running some more, and Texas Tech allowed over 300 rushing yards in two of the last four games.

Kansas State is 3-0 when running for 200 yards, and 0-3 when going under.

– Week 8 CFN College Football Expert Picks

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Back to the third down thing – Kansas State has a hard time getting its defense off the field.

The offense doesn’t control third downs as much as it has to with a defense that allows offenses to convert 45% of their chances. After doing a good job early, K-State has allowed teams to convert 47% or more of their tries in each of the last four games.

The Texas Tech offense is a tad hit-or-miss, but when it converts its third down chances – it connected on 9-of-11 in the win over Kansas and it good on 49% of its chances on the year – it wins. The team is 4-0 when getting to 40%, and 0-2 when it doesn’t.

– Week 8 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech will hit its third down conversions.

The offense has started to run better. The passing game is still the main mode of transportation, but the offense has mixed it up a bit over the last two weeks with Henry Colombi under center with over 200 yards on the ground.

It’ll be a fun back-and-forth game with the home side being a bit more effective and stronger at doing what it does.

– CFN Week 7 NFL Expert Picks

Kansas State vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 30, Kansas State 26

Line: Texas Tech -1, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Succession

1: Dancing with the Stars: Grease Night

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings