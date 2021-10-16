Kansas City vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 17

Kansas City vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Kansas City (2-3), Washington (2-3)

Kansas City vs Washington Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

Will the real Kansas City please show up?

The team lost three of its last four, but the offense is still working. Don’t get caught up in the mere 20 points scored against Buffalo – the Bills are going to do that against just about everyone. The O still cranked up well over 400 yards and the running game was okay.

Washington has the second-worst defense in the NFL in touchdown passes allowed, giving up 14 so far. The secondary has been torched way too often, it’s about to give up 300 yards, and …

Why Washington Will Win

Will the real Kansas City please show up?

Yeah, the offense has been fine, but it hasn’t been the otherworldly fun show it’s built up to be. The defense has been the issue, especially against the decent passing teams trying to keep up the pace.

The run defense hasn’t been bad, but it doesn’t stiffen up in the red zone and it’s allowing over five yards per carry overall. Washington has enough of a balance with its attack – especially with QB Taylor Heineke taking off – to crank up the yards, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Is anything going on with the Washington Football Team franchise this week?

The bigger problem might be the team itself on third downs – it’s awful at keeping things moving and stopping conversions.

Yeah, Kansas City lost three of its last four, but the Chargers, Ravens, and Bills are very, very, very good. The Football Team is just good.

Kansas City vs Washington Prediction, Line

Kansas City 37, Washington 27

Line: Kansas City -6.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3.5

