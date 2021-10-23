Kansas City vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Kansas City vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Kansas City (3-3), Tennessee (4-2)

Kansas City vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

The Derrick Henry thing has to slow down at some point, doesn’t it?

He’s going off yet another physical, tough game on a short week and …

Nah. King Henry will get his yards, but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense should have the firepower against a Titan D that played out of its head in the win over Buffalo.

Tennessee won Monday night, but it still gave up 335 yards of passing and is about to give up well over 300 again. The Chiefs are a whole lot more desperate and should be a whole lot sharper than the Titans, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Derrick Henry is pretty good.

That wasn’t some normal defense that 22 just ran through on Monday night. Henry was amazing against Buffalo, the passing game did enough to balance things out, and the O kept the turnovers to a minimum – just one in the last three games.

The Kansas City run defense is the third-worst in the NFL in yards per attempt allowed, and it’s going to need to sell out and then some. Ryan Tannehill is going to have plenty of chances to make big plays.

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas City will be far more clutch and consistent against the Titans than Buffalo was.

Henry will be Henry, but Mahomes will be Mahomes – even with a hobbling Tyreek Hill – in a fun and wild shootout. There’s one giant problem, though …

Kansas City can’t stop turning the ball over with seven in the last two games and 14 in the last five. Tennessee will be a +2 in turnover margin.

Kansas City vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Tennessee 34, Kansas City 30

Line: Kansas City -4.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

