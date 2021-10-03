Kansas City at Philadelphia Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas City vs Philadelphia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Kansas City vs Philadelphia How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Kansas City (0-0), Philadelphia (0-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas City vs Philadelphia Game Preview

Why Kansas City Will Win

It might seem like it’s panic time after two straight losses, but the offense is still working just fine. It’s still among the best in the NFL, it’s still the most explosive, and it still making enough big plays to make everyone press.

There are plenty of problems – more on that in a moment – but the passing game should work against an Eagle secondary that finally got pressed last week against Dallas. Now it’s up to the Chief ground game that showed up against the Chargers last week with close to 200 yards to rise up and produce from the start.

It’s been a short week for the Eagles after playing Monday night, but …

– Week 5 College Football Expert Picks

Why Philadelphia Will Win

The Eagles are even more desperate than the Chiefs are.

Kansas City will be fine as the long season rolls on – there’s more of a tweak needed than an overhaul. Philly needs a big game from the start out of Jalen Hurts, the running game has to help more than it did against Dallas, and the defense can’t let the team get down fast.

It starts with finally forcing takeaways – there’s been just one so far – and Kansas City might oblige after giving it up six time in the last two games.

The Chief defense is getting roasted, and this week it starts on the ground. Cleveland and Baltimore were able to run at will, and now it’s up to Hurts to do his part.

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Between Andy Reid’s health issues, Kansas City playing too unfocused, and with the pressure of the possibility of the first three-game losing streak with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, there’s a whole lot of urgency.

It’s going to show from the start as Kansas City doesn’t ease into the game like it has over the first few weeks. It gets up fast, Mahomes doesn’t get cheeky – he takes the throws that are there – and this becomes a strong, balanced effort to overcome a monster day from Hurts.

– Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Kansas City vs Philadelphia Prediction, Line

Kansas City 34, Philadelphia 27

Line: Kansas City -6.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings