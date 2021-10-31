Jacksonville at Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Jacksonville at Seattle How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Jacksonville (1-5), Seattle (2-5)

Jacksonville at Seattle Game Preview

Why Jacksonville Will Win

The Jaguars were playing relatively well before getting a week off.

They were running just fine, the passing game worked in London in the win over Miami, and all the – let’s just say it like this – periphery things have chilled out a bit.

Seattle is struggling without Russell Wilson.

The running game is okay, but Geno Smith and the passing attack can’t get going. To be fair, the Seahawks had to try throwing against New Orleans during a bomb cyclone, but the Saints managed to get over 200 yards through the air.

Seattle can’t stop the run and the D is last in the NFL in first downs allowed and second-to-last in total defense. Jacksonville has to simply be methodical and error-free – that might be enough.

Why Seattle Will Win

If Geno Smith and the passing game are ever going to get going, this would be the week.

The Seahawks have the receivers, and they have the running backs to take the head off, and now they all get to go against a Jacksonville secondary that allows a league-high 8.5 yards per pass.

The run defense isn’t exactly a brick wall, either.

Seattle has the same deal Jacksonville has – be methodical, keep the chains moving, don’t screw up. And …

What’s Going To Happen

Run, run, run.

Seattle proved against Pittsburgh that it can get physical when needed, and it needs to do that from the start. Jacksonville struggles up front to hold up against physical teams and it doesn’t come up with takeaways – it has just two so far.

On a three-game losing streak, a boring, business-like win would work just fine.

Jacksonville vs Seattle Prediction, Line

Seattle 27, Jacksonville 20

Line: Seattle -3.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

