Iowa vs Wisconsin prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Iowa vs Wisconsin How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Iowa (6-1), Wisconsin (4-3)

Iowa vs Wisconsin Game Preview

Why Iowa Will Win

As you’re reading this, Wisconsin probably just turned the ball over.

It’s insane how bad a program that’s been built on being so good at doing everything right has become so consistently awful when it comes to giveaways.

It’s not that past Badger teams were perfect, but when there were turnovers, they usually came in a total meltdown – more often than not against Northwestern.

It’s become a steady stream of bad, giving it up 17 times this year in seven games, 28 times in the last 12 games, and going back to the middle of 2019, the program has turned it over 45 times in 22 games for an average of just over two giveaways per game.

Turnovers can usually be overcome if they’re the cost of doing business – if you have a high-powered offense that scores in bunches, no big deal. But the Wisconsin offense has all but abandoned the idea of a successful downfield throw.

By the way, the Iowa defense is pretty good at the whole takeaway thing with 16 in six games before the loss to Purdue, and Penn State – with 107 yards – is the only team to rush for over 100 yards on this bunch.

Why Wisconsin Will Win

As you’re reading this, the Iowa offensive line probably just gave up another tackle for loss.

For all of the love and affection given to the Hawkeye line – especially future NFL star C Tyler Linberbaum – it’s not all that great at blocking.

When it came to plays behind the line, the Purdue, Penn State, and Maryland defensive lines wore the Hawkeye front five as a hat.

Iowa’s Big Ten-worst offense was exposed by Purdue – the points dried up fast without any takeaways – and it’s not like things are about to get a whole lot better in Madison.

Wisconsin is No. 1 in the nation against the run – and that’s with a win over Army and another against an Illinois offense that cranked out two 300-yard rushing days in two of its last three games.

The Badgers are No. 2 in total defense behind Georgia, it’s tenth in passing yards allowed, and just assume eight tackles for loss and go from there.

What’s Going To Happen

But the takeaways …

Iowa is rested, is should be a whole lot fresher than it looked and played against Purdue, and it’s about to come up with at least three takeaways against a Badger offense that’ll give them away like fun-size Kit Kats.

It’s not like the Iowa O will produce much of anything – set the total yards over/under at about 240 – but it’ll capitalize on the Badger mistakes just like Penn State, Michigan, and Notre Dame did.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Prediction, Lines

Iowa 23, Wisconsin 16

Line: Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 36.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

