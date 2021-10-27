Iowa State vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Iowa State vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Iowa State (5-2), West Virginia (3-4)

Iowa State vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why Iowa State Will Win

Well there we go. That’s the Iowa State we all thought would be rolling into 2021.

The running game didn’t work against the great Oklahoma State defense, it was a close fight that came down to a questionable late call, but a win is a win is a win, and now the Cyclones still have the Big 12 Championship appearance there for the taking by winning out.

Outside of last week, the offense has been almost perfectly balanced, and the defense has been phenomenal – it’s No. 3 in the nation in total D and first in the Big 12 in scoring defense – going against a one-sided West Virginia offense.

The Mountaineer running game went off on TCU last week, but that’s not the norm. The team is failed to get to 100 yards in all four losses, and it ran for 180 yards or more in the three wins.

No one has rushed for 180 yards on Iowa State so far.

Why West Virginia Will Win

It’s a different team at home.

The Mountaineers were able to keep their season alive with a win over TCU in Fort Worth, and there was a 23-20 loss to Morgantown a few weeks ago, but three of the last four games have been on the road. This is just the team’s second home game since the middle of September.

The defense has been a bit consistently solid, even when the offensive side wasn’t great. Baylor went off, and the pass defense will give up yards, but the run defense has yet to allow more than 175 yards and the D as a whole only gave up over 400 once since the opener against Maryland.

The defense is fantastic at getting into the backfield, it’s strong at not breaking all that often after bending, and it should be able to keep this close throughout.

What’s Going To Happen

The Iowa State defense will take over in a somewhat surprising slugfest of a game.

West Virginia will take its game up a few notches at home, but it’ll come down to just a few mistakes. Iowa State is the best in the Big 12 at limiting penalties, and it’s among the best in the country in fewest giveaways.

West Virginia doesn’t take the ball away and will lose the turnover battle. That will be enough.

Iowa State vs West Virginia Prediction, Lines

Iowa State 26, West Virginia 20

Line: Iowa State -7, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

