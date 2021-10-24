Indianapolis vs San Francisco prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 24

Indianapolis vs San Francisco How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 24

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Indianapolis (2-4), San Francisco (2-3)

Indianapolis vs San Francisco Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

If it wasn’t for that Derrick Henry guy, Jonathan Taylor would be getting all the love as the NFL’s hottest running back. He’s coming off of two 100-yard games in the last three with four touchdowns, a 100-yard receiving day in the one game he didn’t hit the mark on the ground, and he took a pass for a score.

The 49ers have an okay run defense, but it allowed over 100 yards in each of the first four games before holding down Arizona a few weeks ago in a tough 17-10 loss.

Taylor is rolling, the Colt passing attack has been okay, and the defense is taking the ball away in bunches with 12 in the first six games. However …

Why San Francisco Will Win

The 49ers are rested.

The Colts are on their fourth road trip in five weeks, while San Francisco has got a desperately needed early bye week after a rough three-game losing streak.

Indianapolis has been solid against the run – it only allowed one rushing touchdown so far – but the 49er running game has been consistently strong, rooking RB Elijah Mitchell appears to be back and fine after his shoulder injury, and the passing attack should hit on enough shots down the field to matter.

The Colts allow well over seven yards per pass – Deebo Samuel and his 17.7-yard-per-catch average should have a day.

What’s Going To Happen

The time off and the home field will matter.

San Francisco had to deal with Green Bay, Seattle, and Arizona all while banged up. There are plenty of holes and issues to deal with – and Jimmy Garoppolo has to be sharp – but the Colts will start to wear down in the second half.

The 49ers will play like the desperate team they are.

Indianapolis vs San Francisco Prediction, Line

San Francisco 28, Indianapolis 23

Line: San Francisco -4, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

