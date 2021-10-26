Indiana vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Indiana vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Indiana (2-5), Maryland (4-3)

Indiana vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Indiana Will Win

Oh Maryland …

We saw this at the beginning of 2019, and it happened for a bit in the weird 2020. The team rocked out of the gate, came up with some nice wins, and then it all fell painfully apart.

Now it’s happening again.

The Terps have yet to score more than 20 points against a Power Five team since beating West Virginia 30-24 in the opener. The passing game has fallen flat, the running game hasn’t hit 100 yards in any of its last three games, and the run defense is getting progressively worse.

The biggest problem, though, is the turnover margin. The Terps were +5 over the first two games and are a -12 in the five games since with no takeaways in the last three outings.

Speaking of not scoring …

Why Maryland Will Win

To be fair, playing Penn State, Michigan State, and Ohio State over the last three games was hard, Throw in the Iowa game, too, and IU has scored a grand total of 28 points in four Big Ten games.

There’s no real running game for Maryland to worry about. There’s no real offense for Maryland to worry about.

Indiana has failed to get to 400 yards in every game but the 33-31 win over WKU, there’s no downfield passing game to go along with the lack of rushing attack, and like Maryland, there’s a turnover problem – IU has yet to win the turnover margin against an FBS team.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not like Maryland doesn’t have parts.

Taulia Tagovailoa might be past his interception problem after not giving one away against Minnesota, but he’s going to have to be the star for the Terps to pull this off.

The problem is that the Indiana defense isn’t that bad. Oh sure, it got blasted by Ohio State, but overall it held down Michigan State to 241 yards, kept Cincinnati in check, and only allowed 303 yards to Iowa.

Indiana lost to the five teams it was supposed to, beat the two teams it was supposed to, and now, even though it’s on the road, it’s going against a Maryland team it should beat. The defense will take over.

Indiana vs Maryland Prediction, Lines

Indiana 26, Maryland 20

Line: Maryland -6, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The French Dispatch

1: Finch

